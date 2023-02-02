EMPLOYMENT (02-02-2023)

Quick n Host

Talab-Tillo, Jammu

Required:

Female Office Executives

Qualification:

Min. Graduate or more

Salary: 10,000/-

Whatsapp Your Resume at: 9596952123

Job Job Job

Required

MARKETING EXECUTIVES

Kathua, Udhampur Doda, Rajouri

QUALIFICATION

Graduate with Good

Communication skills

Salary

Rs 15000 +TA+Incentives

Ridhi Sidhi Enterprises

19 AD Gandhi Nagar Jammu

9070970333

100% Guarantee on work visa or education visa, tourist visa

Required male /female candidates for Canada , Switzerland, United Kingdom, Croatia, Portugal, Malaysia, Singapore, Kuwait, Dubai etc

Interested candidates or agents call

On this number: 6006784832/7051962836

Naveen Shiksha Academy

(High School)

Opp. Hotel Radison Blu, Narwal Bala, Jammu

(Recognised by J&K Govt. and Affiliated to J&K Board)

Staff Required

1. Science Teacher: M.Sc./B.Sc. B.Ed

2. Math Teacher: M.Sc/B.Sc./BA B.Ed

3. Computer Teacher: BCA/ PGDCA

Principal

Naveen Shiksha Academy

Narwal Bala, Jammu

Contact No.: 9419146066, 9419644438, 9697272827

Dati todi memorial convent high school

Requirement of Teacher

Name of post No of Vacancy Qualification

*Kindergarten Teacher 02 Trained in Nur. LKG and UKG

* Maths, Science Teacher 02 M.Sc/B.Sc, B.Ed

(Secondary Section)

* Primary Teacher (All Subjects) 02 M.A/B.A./B.Sc/B.Ed

* Music Teacher 01 (Teaching vocal and

Instrumental music)

Interview on 3 Feb to 8 Feb.

Time : 10.00 am to 1:00 pm

Contact No. 7889629386, 8082605378

Email: dtmconvent@gmail.com

Required

IELTS Trainer,

Visa & IELTS Counselor

SPEARHEAD INTERNATIONAL

48 D/C GANDHI NAGAR

# 9149841696, 01935-05248

Send your CV: Spearheadjammu@gmail.com

Required Office Staff

Both Male & Female

We Require a Male & Female Graduate for a Office job in Sainik Colony. The Male Candidate should have his own bike/scooty. Preference will be given to the candidate with fluency in English & proficient in using Microsoft Excel. The Office timings are 10 am – 6.00 PM

For Appointments please contact +91-8825055960

Urgently Required

1. Sales Executive – 5 Fresher/Experienced

2. Accountant -1 Busy & Tally Accounting

GST Income Tax

also data Entry

Contact details

US and S

Authorized dealer Vespa/Aprilia

Kunjwani near Vishal Megamart

Contact No. 6005786465

9797334587

Required

Female candidate with knowledge in computers for Billing purpose in leading Pharmacy.Chemist shop at Rehari Colony Jammu.

(Preferably near by area)

Salary Negotiable

Contact

8803500143

MAY FAIR HR. SEC. SCHOOL

66, Chand Nagar, Jammu

STAFF REQUIRED

1. MA B.Ed for Class 11th/12th 2 Posts

Sub: English/PHE

2. MA/M.Sc/B.Sc BEd for Classes

8th to 10th 4 Posts

Sub : English/Hindi/Maths/S.Sci.

3. Peons/Maids (Female) 2 Posts

Candidates with min. 2 Years of Experience in a Reputed School Can

WhatsApp their Resumes on

9797303361

Urgently Required

Female Receptionist -01

Qualifications – Minimum Graduation,

Fluent in Hindi and English with good knowledge of Computer at Jammu Defence Academy, Bishnah,

Boy_ for helper purpose

Contact mobile no_7006045832

STAFF REQUIREMENT

Computer Operators

Salary Rs. 10,000

Area – Channi Rama

Work Place – Depot Office

Working Hours – 10 AM to 6 PM

Own Scooty/Bike Compulsory

Call/WhatsApp at

Mb. 9419230645