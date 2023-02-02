EMPLOYMENT (02-02-2023)

Quick n Host
Talab-Tillo, Jammu
Required:
Female Office Executives
Qualification:
Min. Graduate or more
Salary: 10,000/-
Whatsapp Your Resume at: 9596952123
Job Job Job
Required
MARKETING EXECUTIVES
Kathua, Udhampur Doda, Rajouri
QUALIFICATION
Graduate with Good
Communication skills
Salary
Rs 15000 +TA+Incentives
Ridhi Sidhi Enterprises
19 AD Gandhi Nagar Jammu
9070970333
100% Guarantee on work visa or education visa, tourist visa
Required male /female candidates for Canada , Switzerland, United Kingdom, Croatia, Portugal, Malaysia, Singapore, Kuwait, Dubai etc
Interested candidates or agents call
On this number: 6006784832/7051962836
Naveen Shiksha Academy
(High School)
Opp. Hotel Radison Blu, Narwal Bala, Jammu
(Recognised by J&K Govt. and Affiliated to J&K Board)
Staff Required
1. Science Teacher: M.Sc./B.Sc. B.Ed
2. Math Teacher: M.Sc/B.Sc./BA B.Ed
3. Computer Teacher: BCA/ PGDCA
Principal
Naveen Shiksha Academy
Narwal Bala, Jammu
Contact No.: 9419146066, 9419644438, 9697272827
Dati todi memorial convent high school
Requirement of Teacher
Name of post No of Vacancy Qualification
*Kindergarten Teacher 02 Trained in Nur. LKG and UKG
* Maths, Science Teacher 02 M.Sc/B.Sc, B.Ed
(Secondary Section)
* Primary Teacher (All Subjects) 02 M.A/B.A./B.Sc/B.Ed
* Music Teacher 01 (Teaching vocal and
Instrumental music)
Interview on 3 Feb to 8 Feb.
Time : 10.00 am to 1:00 pm
Contact No. 7889629386, 8082605378
Email: dtmconvent@gmail.com
Required
IELTS Trainer,
Visa & IELTS Counselor
SPEARHEAD INTERNATIONAL
48 D/C GANDHI NAGAR
# 9149841696, 01935-05248
Send your CV: Spearheadjammu@gmail.com
Required Office Staff
Both Male & Female
We Require a Male & Female Graduate for a Office job in Sainik Colony. The Male Candidate should have his own bike/scooty. Preference will be given to the candidate with fluency in English & proficient in using Microsoft Excel. The Office timings are 10 am – 6.00 PM
For Appointments please contact +91-8825055960
Urgently Required
1. Sales Executive – 5 Fresher/Experienced
2. Accountant -1 Busy & Tally Accounting
GST Income Tax
also data Entry
Contact details
US and S
Authorized dealer Vespa/Aprilia
Kunjwani near Vishal Megamart
Contact No. 6005786465
9797334587
Required
Female candidate with knowledge in computers for Billing purpose in leading Pharmacy.Chemist shop at Rehari Colony Jammu.
(Preferably near by area)
Salary Negotiable
Contact
8803500143
MAY FAIR HR. SEC. SCHOOL
66, Chand Nagar, Jammu
STAFF REQUIRED
1. MA B.Ed for Class 11th/12th 2 Posts
Sub: English/PHE
2. MA/M.Sc/B.Sc BEd for Classes
8th to 10th 4 Posts
Sub : English/Hindi/Maths/S.Sci.
3. Peons/Maids (Female) 2 Posts
Candidates with min. 2 Years of Experience in a Reputed School Can
WhatsApp their Resumes on
9797303361
Urgently Required
Female Receptionist -01
Qualifications – Minimum Graduation,
Fluent in Hindi and English with good knowledge of Computer at Jammu Defence Academy, Bishnah,
Boy_ for helper purpose
Contact mobile no_7006045832
STAFF REQUIREMENT
Computer Operators
Salary Rs. 10,000
Area – Channi Rama
Work Place – Depot Office
Working Hours – 10 AM to 6 PM
Own Scooty/Bike Compulsory
Call/WhatsApp at
Mb. 9419230645