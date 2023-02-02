Cong, Other Opposition Parties Seek JPC Or SC-Monitored Probe Into Adani Group Crisis

New Delhi, Feb 2: Upping the ante, the Congress and other opposition parties on Thursday demanded a Joint Parliament Committee or a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the Adani Group crisis.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge said the opposition parties also demanded that there should be day-to-day reporting of the Joint Parliament Committee (JPC) or the SC-monitored probe into the issue which concerns public money.

“Keeping public interest in mind, we want a thorough probe into the Adani issue either by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) or a Supreme Court-monitored Committee. There should also be day-to-day reporting of the investigation on the issue,” Kharge told reporters.

Leaders of several opposition parties earlier met in Parliament and decided to raise the issue in both the Houses. (Agencies)