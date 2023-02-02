Principal GDC, Qazigund Attached For Unauthorised Use Of Biometric Attendance

SRINAGAR, Feb 2: The government has attached principal government degree college Qazigund for making unauthorised use of biometric and marking online attendance from different locations.

Quoting an order, that incharge principal GDC Qazigund Mujahid Ahmad has been attached for unauthorized use of biometric device.

The order reads he was directed to explain his position as to why action be not initiated for installation of BAS device on personal device and marking attendance at location other than office within a week’s time but he failed to do so.

“The department has received a complaint that he is marking online attendance from home and not being physically present in the college, after perusal of biometric attendance on AEBAS for the month of October, November, December 2022 & January-2023, he is again violating the instruction of the Government and marking biometric attendance from different locations other than GDC, Qazigund.”

It reads therefore, in view of the above he has been attached in the office of director colleges, Jammu for violation of section 3(1) of J&K Employees Conduct Rules, 1971 till further order.

As per the order, principal, GDC Kulgam shall hold the additional charge of principal GDC Qazigund. (KNO)