Eliminating top terrorists will give respite to common people: DGP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 15: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh visited Anantnag district where he chaired a security review meeting with the senior officers of Army, CRPF and Police.

He was accompanied by IGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar.

On the onset of the meeting, the DGP said that the killing of Al Badr, LeT and JeM commanders will definitely help in saving the lives of commoners and also the lives and careers of number of innocent youth who fall prey to their malicious designs.

He said that capturing weapons means nipping the evil in the bud and saving a number of youth who would have been misguided to pick up those weapons by choosing a path of violence.

The DGP said that the public in general and parents of vulnerable youth have reposed trust in us. He impressed upon the officers to work with full professionalism and with more dedication for bringing lasting peace in the area and welfare of the people.

The DGP impressed upon the officers, to workout strategies to strive harder to maintain peace and order in Jammu Kashmir. He said that inimical to peace here and terror sponsors across the border are unhappy with the peace prevailing in J&K and are hell bent to disturb law and order by one way or other. He said that J&K Police along with other security forces has got successes across Jammu and Kashmir against the terrorists and our well coordinated actions would continue to ensure long-lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

The DGP emphasized that the police personnel must deal strictly with elements involved in the radicalization of youth and pushing them towards terrorism. He directed the police officers to identify and book the persons involved in these activities. He directed that forces should remain more vigilant against the activities of OGW network that are helping terrorists to carry out their nefarious designs.

Officers who attended the meeting were Commander Sector-1 Brigadier Vijay Mahadevan, DIG CRPF South Kashmir DP Upadhay, SP Anantnag Sandeep Choudhary, SP Kulgam Gurinder Pal Singh, SP Awantipora Tahir Saleem, ASP Anantnag, ASP Kulgam and other gazetted officers of Anantnag district.