Kansal inspects various power stations

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 15: Principal Secretary Power Development Department, Rohit Kansal today inspected the 2×50 MVA Grid Station and the 2×10 MVA Receiving Station at Canal Road here today.

The inspection was held in order to assess the department’s preparedness for the upcoming summer season.

Chairman, Jammu Power Development Corporation Limited, Jagmohan Sharma and Managing Director, Jammu Kashmir Power Transmission Corporation Limited and JPDCL, Nasib Singh also accompanied the Principal Secretary during his visit.

While interacting with various officers during the visit, the Principal Secretary directed them to mobilise resources and manpower for delivering uninterrupted power supply to the public during harsh summers.

Those present at the occasion also included Chief Engineers, Sudhir Gupta and Gurmeet Singh; Superintendent Engineers, KK Thappa and BR Kundal, Executive Engineer, Sadiq Azad and AEE, Jitendra Singh among others.

The visit came as a follow up of a high level meeting held last week in which detailed deliberations were held on various short term and medium term measures initiated by the corporations of the department for smooth and uninterrupted power supply during the summer months.