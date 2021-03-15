BJP Govt corrected many wrongs of past: Kavinder

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 15: BJP Jammu district led by its president Vinay Kumar Gupta held its Working Committee meeting here at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, today.

Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta, Vinay Gupta BJP president Jammu district, Sunil Sethi State chief spokesperson and Prabhari Jammu district, former Minister, Priya Sethi and Deputy Mayor JMC, Purnima Sharma were prominent who attended it.

Besides, Mandal presidents and Morcha presidents also attended the meeting in which various forthcoming programmes, future strategies and related issues were discussed.

Former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta said” the Government led by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi in its seven years of tenure had corrected many historic wrongs and laid the foundation of a self-reliant India and country is on the path of development. He said Modi had given a new direction to the country’s democracy with his far-sighted policies, dedication and the spirit of team India, and people’s welfare and the country’s interest were reflected in every decision of the Government.

Sunil Sethi State chief spokesperson explained the organisation functionaries and workers the need of the hour about delimitation of constituencies will bring in fairness and only fairness with no room left for prejudice of any sort. He highlighted that those political entities which sabotaged the delimitation process to take undue benefit by unleashing injustice against selected regions will now have to face those people who had suffered without any fault of theirs.

Former Minister Priya Sethi said India is marching to converting challenges into opportunities under a dynamic leader, a responsive Government and a vibrant society. She said Modi had given a new direction to the country’s democracy with his far-sighted policies, dedication and the spirit of team India and people’s welfare and the country’s interest were reflected in every decision of the Government.

Deputy Mayor JMC Purnima Sharma stated that her first priority will be to make Jammu one of the beautiful cities of the country and a better place for the residents.

All Mandal, Morcha and Mahila Morcha Presidents presented reports on organizational and political activities in their respective Mandals and District.

Vinay Gupta, in his presidential address presented account of organizational and developmental works undertaken by the BJP Jammu district at various levels specially in the previous months with special reference to the services rendered during COVID-19 pandemic.

The proceedings were conducted by district general secretary, Naresh Sharma.