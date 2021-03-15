Restore J&K’s statehood, control inflation: Ex-DyCM

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 15: Former Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand today urged the PM Narendra Modi to come true on his promise on the restoration of statehood to J&K.

He said the feeling of detachment among the people is growing. The Government should understand the anger and restore the snatched honour to the people and empower the people of J&K with the restoration of their rights and by holding Assembly elections here.

Addressing a public meeting at village Serh in Chhamb constituency which was attended by hundreds of people and Congress workers, Tara Chand criticised the misgovernance of BJP Government due to which common masses are feeling deceived. He said that fuel prices are sky-rocketing and the worst affected is the common man.

He said that the recent hike of LPG cylinders has come as a huge shocker for the people, who are already in financial distress. This was one more nail in the coffin of the common man who is helplessly watching the spiralling price of essential commodities. This has aggravated the problems of the economically weaker sections.

The rise in prices is coming at a time when employment and livelihood have collapsed. Many people who lost their jobs during the pandemic and even before because of the economic slowdown have not been able to find new employment. The Government’s policy of increasing taxes on fuels was a big factor behind higher inflation which has a negative bearing on millions of self employed people. He expressed resentment over the attitude of Government which has failed to rein in the galooping inflation. He said price rise of essential goods is threatening to jeopardize the budget in most households.

Tara Chand further said that be it Narendra Modi-led Government at the Centre or LG Administration in J&K, they are least bothered about the common man. The three new farm laws, steep hike in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders clearly reflect that the ruling party has no sympathy for the common man. He said that opposition by political parties, farmers, and even the common man has failed to make any impact on the ruling party at the Centre.

Others who attended the meeting include Madan Lal Sharma, Dwarka Nath BDC chairman Khara Bali, Jagatar Singh, Jagdish Raj Sharma, Gautam Sharma Block presidents, Bodh Raj, Varun Magotra, Vijay Chib, Capt Sardari Lal and others.