Ekta Vihar inhabitants getting dirty water supply

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 13: People of Ekta Vihar (Street number 3), Ward Number 56 are forced to drink dirty water as they are getting supply of dirty water through taps for last about 2 months.

The inhabitants said that the Government makes big claims of providing clean water in the rural areas, but even in municipal areas, they are failed to provide clean tap water. In this regard, a delegation of residents of Ekta Vihar today met former chairman of Jammu Municipal Corporation and former councilor of Gangyal Satish Sharma regarding the problem of dirty water supply.

The delegation told Satish that their water supply comes from a tubewell located at Kunjwani and they suspect that there is a slight leakage at many places along the way due to which dirty water is being supplied to their homes.

After listening to the complaints of the people, Satish assured them that he would talk to the Chief Engineer of the Department and get the problem resolved soon.