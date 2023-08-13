Bali Bhagat slams Farooq for suggesting talks with Pak

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 13: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Minister, Bali Bhagat taking the National Conference (NC) leader, Dr Farooq Abdullah criticised him for advocating that India should hold talks with Pakistan.

While addressing a meeting of BJYM leaders at JMC Ward No 62 on the occasion for the preparation of “Tiranga Yatra” programme here, today he tore into the NC’s senior most leader accusing him of pleading like a Pakistani agent not feeling ashamed despite knowing fully that this rogue country has been responsible for killing of 43000 people in Jammu and Kashmir with the hands of the Pak establishment including its army and ISI soaked in the blood of innocent people of J&K most of them being Kashmiris.

Questioning Farooq Abdullah for his dubious suggestion of hugging those who leave no stone unturned to create ruckus leading to mayhem in J&K, even today, Bali Bhagat said that three generations are continuously repeating this absurd suggestion of talks and they fully understand the heinous game plan of befooling and instigating innocent Kashmiris with such remarks.

Asking the NC leader to reveal his progress report on the issue Bali Bhagat said, “I want to ask you that when your son Omar Abdullah was the Foreign Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government, then what miracle he did by talking to Pakistan. Your three generations have enjoyed power only by broadcasting such slogans among the innocent people to exploit them. But now there is no one to listen to your slogans in the Valley. Therefore you and your party are responsible for the killing of Kashmiris.”

The senior BJP leader accused Farooq Abdullah of having ruled in J&K over the blood of innocent Kashmiris an inherent trait that he still doesn’t give up. “You are disappointed to see the normalcy in Kashmir today which you never wanted, the reason being, like Pakistan you are also desperately hungry to rule on the blood of Kashmiris. The BJP leader asked Farooq to acknowledge and appreciate PM Modi for restoring peace in the Valley after 33 years. Today the people are enjoying their life till late evening like seventies and eighties and businessmen have doubled their income. Thank the tourists who have changed the economy of hoteliers, taxi owners, Shikara Walas, poor Kashmiris and others’’.