Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Celebrated Across Jammu And Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 26: Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad, was celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday as thousands of devotees thronged the Hazratbal shrine, officials said.

Devotees offered prayers at the shrine, which houses relics believed to be of the Prophet, as part of the celebrations, the officials said.

They said the holy relic of Prophet Mohammad was displayed by its custodian after the prayers.

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Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah offered afternoon prayers at the shrine, the party said.

It said the duo prayed for peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board which manages the affairs of the shrine had made elaborate arrangements for the devotees.

The Hazratbal shrine and several other mosques were decorated and illuminated to mark the occasion.

Celebrations were also held in other parts of the Kashmir Valley as preachers delivered sermons highlighting the life of the Prophet Mohammad, they added.