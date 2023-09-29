Mayor SMC, President Hindi Kashmiri Sangam Call On LG Manoj Sinha

SRINAGAR, Sept 29: Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor, Srinagar Municipal Corporation called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.

Mattu discussed various developmental issues, promotion of sports and welfare of the people, especially the members of marginalised communities in Srinagar.

Dr. Beena Budki, President Hindi Kashmiri Sangam also called on the Lt Governor and apprised about the activities of the organisation including promotion of culture and literature.

She also presented her book ‘Kokh ki Peeda’ and Urdu translation of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore Ji’s‘Geetanjali’.