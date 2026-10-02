Educational institutions celebrate Gandhi Jayanti

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 1: Different educational institutions here today celebrated Gandhi Jayanti and organized various programmes to remember Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji.

Government College for Women, Bhagwati Nagar commemorated Gandhi Jayanti by organising a series of activities. Addressing the gathering, Principal Dr. Shalini Sharma highlighted the continuing relevance of Gandhian values in contemporary society and urged students to imbibe the principles of truth, non-violence, cleanliness, tolerance and service to humanity in their daily lives.

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Dogra Higher Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, Jammu, celebrated the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri with great patriotic zeal and respect. The event was graced by chief guest Rajesh Kumar, State Director, Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

The birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi was celebrated in the premises of Dewan Devi Public School, with great zeal and patriotic fervor. The event was graced by Principal, Seloni Suri and Head of the School, Anshwani Suri. They joined the students, lauded their efforts and congratulated the staff and students for the successful execution of the event.

The Department of Business Administration, Government SPMR College of Commerce, Jammu, organized a Yoga Activity today in connection with the forthcoming Gandhi Jayanti.

The programme was graced by the Principal, Prof. (Dr.) Sunil Gupta, whose presence and words of encouragement inspired the students and faculty members.

Rich Harvest School celebrated Gandhi Jayanti and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti with reverence and enthusiasm. Addressing the gathering, Head of Institute Anita Bhatia encouraged students to imbibe the values exemplified by Gandhiji and Shastri Ji in their daily lives.

Government Degree College, Vijaypur celebrated Gandhi Jayanti with immense enthusiasm.

The programme was organized under the able guidance of the Principal of the college Prof. (Dr.) Sanjeet Kaur. The event commenced with the traditional ceremonial lighting of the lamp, followed by a floral tribute paid to Mahatma Gandhi by the Principal, faculty members, and students.

Government Degree College (GDC) Ramgarh, in collaboration with NSS Unit 'Prabha', organised a Gandhi Jayanti Shardhanjali programme.

Addressing the gathering at the outset, Prof. (Dr.) Meeru Abrol, Principal, GDC Ramgarh, highlighted the enduring significance of Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy of truth, non-violence, peace, simplicity and service to humanity.

The NSS Unit of Government Degree College (GDC) Mahanpur celebrated Gandhi Jayanti.

Under the supervision of worthy Principal Madam, Prof. (Dr.) Sangeeta Sudan Madam, the programme was organised by NSS P O Dr Rupalee Jasrotia.

GDC Ramkote celebrated Gandhi Jayanti with great enthusiasm and a strong message of cleanliness, civic responsibility and community participation. The event was organised under overall guidance of Dr Rakesh Kumar Koul Principal of the college.

The NCC unit of GGM Science College, under the aegis of Prof.(Dr) Romesh Kumar Gupta, Principal, GGM Science College, and the able guidance of Col. Amarjot Kaur, Commanding Officer, 8 J&K Girls Battalion, successfully conducted a mass cleanliness drive under the campaign "Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath" at Hari Singh Park.

GGM Science College, Jammu, organised a special programme on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and the birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri. The programme was organised by the NSS Units, Gandhian Centre for Peace and Conflict Studies, and Literary Club of the College.

Government Degree College Samba today organized a programme to pay glowing tributes to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

The programme began with a floral tribute ceremony wherein the Principal of the College Prof. (Dr.) Nirlpe Kour garlanded the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi.

The students of DRS Public School, Harsa Dabbar, Bishnah visited Bishnah Police Station to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and learn about his life, principles, and enduring legacy.

During the event, SHO Deepak Thakur interacted with the students and highlighted Mahatma Gandhi's core principles of truth, non-violence, peace, and humanity.

PSPS GCW Gandhi Nagar Drives Sustainability on Gandhi Jayanti with Campus Plantation and Cleanliness Pledge

Highlighting the significance of community action, College Principal Dr. Kulvinder Kour commended the joint effort of the Department of Education and the 8th J&K Girls Battalion.

Unique International Public School organised a Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The activity was carried out under the guidance and supervision of our respected Chairman, Sardar Jasbir Singh, Managing Director, Nirlep Kaur; Vice Principal, Ashok Bhasin; Administrator, Gagandeep Bedi; and NCC In-charge, Heena Jeet Kaur, along with other dedicated teachers.

The NSS Unit, in collaboration with the Debate and Symposium Committee of Government Degree College (GDC) Ramnagar, organised a symposium on the theme "Gandhian Philosophy: Truth and Non-Violence", under the guidance of the Principal, Prof. Daljeet Singh Manhas.

Humanity Public School, Bassi Kalan celebrated the 156th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and 121st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri with great patriotic fervour, zeal and enthusiasm in the school premises.

The programme commenced with floral tribute and garlanding of the portraits of both the leaders by Principal Gaurav Charak.

Government Degree College, Sunderbani Samba today organized a programme to pay glowing tributes to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. The programme was organized under the able guidance of the Principal of the college Dr Vandana Verma.