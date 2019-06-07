EC says dissent view in model code violation cases can’t be part of order

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission has issued a formal order making it clear that dissent views will not be made part of orders relating to model code violation cases, an issue which had led to acrimony among the top brass of the poll panel.

The office order, issued on June 4, states that only the majority or unanimous view will be part of orders in such cases.

On May 21, the Election Commission had rejected with a majority vote Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa’s demand that dissent notes should be recorded in its orders on model code violations.

The ‘full commission’ of the panel, comprising Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and two other members -Lavasa and Sushil Chandra- deliberated on the contentious issue, after which the Commission said that dissent notes and minority views would remain part of records but would not be part of its order.

The office order now puts the decision in black and white.