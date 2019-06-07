Rajnath instructs for separate meeting with services to discuss operational preparedness

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday reviewed the operational preparedness of the armed forces and also instructed for having separate meetings for all three services including Army, Air Force and Navy to discuss the same.

It was his second meeting with the officials after assuming charge of his Ministry. At the meeting, he also discussed important revenue procurement cases regarding maintenance of platforms and assets with the Armed Forces.

He was briefed by the officers regarding ongoing infrastructure projects and plans for future upgradation.

The Minister also reviewed working and matters related to Indian Coast Guard. (AGENCIES)