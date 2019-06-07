Army man injured in landmine blast in Poonch district

By
Daily Excelsior
-

JAMMU: An Army man was injured in a landmine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district on Friday, officials said.

The blast took place during routine patrolling of the area, when an explosive device blew up in Salotri Forward Area along the LoC, they said.

The injured Army man was receiving treatment at a hospital, officials said. (AGENCIES)

 

