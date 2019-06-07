Abrogation of Art 370 from J&K will become reality shortly: Anurag Thakur

HAMIRPUR: Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Friday claimed that his party was for keeping country intact and if BJP president and now Home Minister Amit Shah had said that Article 370 would be scrapped from Jammu and Kashmir it would become a reality shortly.

Talking to reporters, the Union Minister had a dig at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and said that RAGA had failed on all fronts including forming UPA Government at center. He said that people of India knew his worth and that was why it voted, such a party and the man (Narendra Modi) to power that had the capacity to deliver the goods. (AGENCIES)