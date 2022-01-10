Drugs abuse of the magnitude of an inferno

We have been intermittently voicing our concern over more and more people getting entrapped in consuming the ”slow poison” – different types of drugs and narcotic substances – in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir. While we have been highlighting the commendable job of the Police in various successful acts of seizures periodically and apprehending the traffickers too , at the same time, we have been critically analysing very limited and almost out of date measures employed by the Government agencies in fighting this huge menace which is continuously making inroads into the social fibre with threatening proportions. At the outset, the data available about seizures of drugs, narcotics and different types of intoxicants made by the Police in the UT during the year 2020 should be a cause of concern though all will agree that the seized proportions could just be the tip of the iceberg looking to the extent of deeply organised drug trafficking syndicate operating in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir. It is a man made trap and man created disaster which is personalised and driven by desire. Not only this, the process automatically creates demand for and supply of drugs leading to an organised crime on a big scale. The problem is, therefore, more than meets the eye. Tentacles of drug menace are fluttering big wings in such a way that now Jammu district is leading with nearly 200 cases registered from out of total of 573 cases in the region followed by Udhampur, Kathua and Ramban districts while Srinagar followed by Anantnag continue to remain hotbeds of drug abuses. The split of data into various types and parameters of drugs and narcotic substances and the seizures -region, district and town wise – only reveal how all such substances are smuggled into the pointed outlets and sale spots. What is worth noting about the grave problem is that data has been compiled and built in respect of sensitive areas like the trend of growing use, addiction and subsequent idiosyncrasy of the intoxicants, various types of drug and narcotic substances especially among the young persons. The disturbing trend has been found to be rampant in districts like Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur etc all in Jammu region while Srinagar and Budgam district in Kashmir valley are similarly gravely affected. All said about the problem not only how and in which shape it exists but which dimensions it is operating in, despite the seizures too showing an added and wide proportions. The fight against the menace cannot be more effective unless at each and every front, strategies are employed on modern, scientific and sustained ways. It is high time an effective strategy, a robust action plan and a target oriented blue print were made with intent to very strictly combat drug trafficking and use of illegal substances listed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS)Act. Only taking a holistic view of and a firm stand against the gave problem of drug abuse and trafficking coupled with large -scale efforts only will show encouraging results. It will, therefore, be in quite fitness of things to moot the idea of constituting special courts exclusively to deal with the cases related to offences committed under the said Act and fast track the trial of accused ensuring maximum and stern convictions. That only entails a professional and well trained police force exclusively to deal with investigating the cases and producing charge sheets in courts speedily. We have Forensic Science Laboratories which reportedly are for name sake as they are neither equipped with the latest equipment, necessary infrastructure nor the expert professionals. In other words, it has to be ensured that at each and every front considered to be crucially important to deal with the threatening scourge, not only full preparedness but a sort of combat response needs to be ensured. We have to delve deep into the problem as besides creating havoc with the physical and mental well being of the young human resources of our UT and therefore of the country, it is something beyond – in the form of the drug mafia having deeper connections with the terror groups and sustaining their nefarious activities and keeping their finances channels running with the sale proceeds of these illegal substances. Conventional ways and means, like generating more awareness and involving all stake holders, social and media organisations etc, in preventing and pre-emptive measures, must side by side, continue with added vigour. Periodic reviewing and appraising is a must to judge the levels of the outcome of the sustained and vigorous efforts against the evilly curse.