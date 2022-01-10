A new landmark of 150 crore vaccination

I t is undoubtedly no mean an achievement in the long and complicated fight against the COVID-19 virus that India crossed a whooping number of 150 crore vaccine doses administered to people while the ”tirade” against the virus is going on with full tempo and speed as more people are being inoculated daily with the second dose. Significantly, the children of the specific age group too having been given the dose numbering 1.5 crore and that too just in 5 days is again a major achievement. Prime Minister has called the achievement as the “country’s new found confidence, pride and self reliance”. It is so primarily because Indian scientists, pharmaceutical manufacturers, Doctors, nursing staff, para-medical personnel as also the requisite political leadership and the decisions taken timely with calculated risks along with proper follow up at every level – all jointly – that such a landmark could be possible to be achieved in less than a year to administer vaccine doses in such a huge number. Currently , the country is facing a renewed upsurge of COVID virus infections, many infected with the new ”variant of concern” Omicron, the vaccinated persons numbering more than 150 crore could prove a ”shield” and with usual precautionary protocol duly adhered to by the people, the current third wave, as it may be called, could be won over and defeated sooner than expected. If it is not said that the spirit of Atmanirbharta or self reliance made it possible to manufacture the vaccine indigenously and make vaccines available for being administered in time, it will amount to touching the issue half way. The country thus saved huge foreign exchange, time and possibly lot of irretrievable loss by deciding to go indigenously