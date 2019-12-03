Dr Manoj Nazir conferred with 2 awards

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 3: Dr Manoj Nazir an Floriculture Scientist has been conferred with two prestigious awards for his contribution in Floriculture research and giving package and practice for Gladiolus cultivation in India by Kumouh University Uttrakhand.

The wards were conferred to him by VC Kumouh University at a conference in the University premises today.

In his speech Dr Nazir reflected the role of Jammu in making floriculture viable for unemployed youth and how it changed the economy of marginal farmers.