JMRA elects office bearers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 3: Jammu Medical Representatives’ Association (JMRA) elected its office bearers for the year 2020 in a meeting held here today.

The new office bearers are Dhiraj Baigra (chairman), Munish Kumar (vice-chairman), PS Khalsa (president), Ankush Baigra (general secretary), Shiv Dev Singh (unit secretary), Deepak Raina (vice-president), Munish Sharma (treasurer), Munish Gupta (joint general secretary), Nitin Alluvalia (joint unit secretary), Sunil Tickoo (joint treasurer), Harjit Singh (office secretary) and Dinesh Gupta (senior advisor).

Besides, Rakesh Singh Chib, Anil Dhillon, Ashok Sharma, Chetan Sharma, Sunil Koul, Rohit Sharma, Sumit Rathore, Ajay Pandita, Deepak Kumar, Ishtihaq Ahmed, Vikram Rahi, Jagdeep Singh, Sachin Sharma and Bhavneet Singh were elected as members of new body.