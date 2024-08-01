Dr Jitendra Updates Rajya Sabha About New Electronic ‘Human Resource Management’ System

NEW DELHI, Aug 1 : The Union Government has introduced a new electronic “Human Resource Management” system, said Union Minister Incharge Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), Dr Jitendra Singh while replying to a question today in the Rajya Sabha.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, and MoS Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions highlighted that-HRMS envisions to facilitate data-driven decisions for training and personnel management. It would help the Government to digitally manage the service matters of officials leading to reduction in transaction time and cost, availability of digital records, dashboards forManagement Information System, real time monitoring of manpower deployment as well as serving as a productivity enhancement tool amongst others. It is, thus, also aimed to help cadre management with less manual interface.

According to the Minister’s answer in the Parliament the E- Human Resources management Systems has the following benefits- i. Envisions digitization of service details of all the government employees (both central and state) for instant accessibility leading to better human resource management and single source of authentic employee data with 24X7 access and availability; ii. Envisions digitised and readily accessible details of the entire life cycle of an employee’s service such as training, promotion, deputation, transfer, superannuation, resignation etc.; iii. Envisions digitised process of reimbursements, claims, advances, leaves and other matters related to the employees; iv. Ensures transparency and higher levels of accountability along with e-sign facility and alert/notification functionality; v. Reduces reliance on conventional paper records and manual entry of data; vi. Real time processing and tracking of proposals and reduction in transit time and cost, maintaining integrity of data; vii. Provides analytics to the Senior Administration in Policy formulation and implementation. It brings together dispersed data to generate automated clearances in respect of Transfer, Promotion, Deputation, Training, Competencies etc.

In reply to another question pertaining to the same Ministry, Dr. Jitendra Singh informed the House that Government has launched the Pension Adalat as an effective platform for redressal of pensioners’ grievances received on Centralised Pension Grievances Redress and MonitoringSystem(CPENGRAM) portal in his written reply to an unstarred question today in Rajya Sabha.

Dr. Jitendra Singh shared that more than 70 percent pension grievances were redressed by Pension Adalats from 2017 to 2024. During the period 10-Pension Adalats were conducted in which 24926 cases were taken up and 17760 cases were disposed of. The Minister also highlighted that thematic Pension Adalats on delayed pension cases, and family pension cases have been held in 2023-2024.

Highlighting the Government’s priority on employment, Dr Jitendra Singh categorically mentioned that Prime MinisterSh Narendra Modi has directed all Ministries/Departments to work towards filling up of existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in Mission Mode.

He called this a significant step forward towards fulfilling the continuous commitment of the PrimeMinister for providing job opportunities for the youth and ensuring welfare of citizens.

The Minister also shared that vacant posts have been filled in mission mode as part of the Rozgar Mela launched by PM Modi on October 22, 2022. Recruitment in mission mode is occurring across Ministries, Departments, Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs), Autonomous Bodies, and Education and Health Institutions, either directly or through specified Recruitment Agencies, Dr. Jitendra Singh added.