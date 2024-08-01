Insights into the OLA Electric IPO: What Investors Should Know

OLA Electric, a leading name in the electric vehicle (EV) market, is gearing up for its Initial Public Offering (IPO). This move aims to expand its operations, enhance its product lineup, and strengthen its position in the competitive EV landscape. This article covers the key details about OLA Electric, including its financials and IPO specifics, and provides guidance on how you can participate in investing in stocks through HDFC Sky.

About OLA Electric

OLA Electric, founded in 2017, is the EV arm of ANI Technologies, the parent company of OLA Cabs. The company’s mission is to ensure that clean mobility solutions are accessible and affordable to the masses. OLA Electric has seen significant growth over the past few years. In the fiscal year 2023-2024, the company reported revenue of ₹5243.27 crore, marking a substantial increase from the previous year’s ₹2,782.70 crore. This growth is attributed to the robust sales of its electric scooters and the expansion of its charging infrastructure across India.

Financial Information on OLA Electric

Here’s the restated consolidated data on the company’s assets, net worth and profits in Crores:

Period Ending 31 Mar 2024 31 Mar 2023 31 Mar 2022 31 Mar 2021 Assets (Total Equity & Liability) 7,735.41 5,573.17 5,395.86 2,112.64 Total Income (Revenue from Operations & Other Income) 5,243.27 2,782.70 456.26 106.08 Net Worth (Total Equity) 2,019.34 2,356.44 3,661.45 1,970.62 Profit After Tax -1,584.40 -1,472.08 -784.15 -199.23

Market Position and Products

OLA Electric’s flagship product, the OLA S1 scooter, has been a significant contributor to its revenue. The company has also been focusing on developing a robust network of charging stations to support its growing customer base. By the end of 2023, OLA Electric aims to have over 10,000 charging points across India, ensuring convenient access for EV users.

Details of the OLA Electric IPO

The OLA Electric IPO aims to raise approximately ₹6,000 Crore, which will be utilised for various purposes, including expanding manufacturing capabilities, enhancing research and development, and strengthening the company’s charging infrastructure.

Key Highlights of the IPO

IPO Size: Aggregating up to ₹6,145.56 Crore IPO Date: 2nd August 2024 to 6th August 2024. Face Value: ₹10 per share. Offer for Sale (OFS): 84,941,997 shares of ₹10 (aggregating up to ₹645.56 Crore.) Fresh Issue: Aggregating up to ₹5,500.00 Crore Price Band: The price band for the IPO is expected to be in the range of ₹72-₹76 per share. Lot Size: Investors can bid for a minimum of 195 shares and in multiples thereof. Listing: The shares will be listed on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

