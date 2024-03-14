Dr Jitendra Releases Compilation ‘Decade Of Science’ Under PM Modi

NEW DELHI, Mar 14 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr Jitendra Singh today released a compilation “Decade of Science” under PM Narendra Modi.

“A decade of science based on 3 pillars of self-esteem and empowerment of scientific community, technology became a way of life and success stories in Science & technology placed India on the world pedestal”, said Dr. Jitendra Singh after unveiling the report titled ‘A decade of Science & technology Panorama for Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ today at Vigyan Bhawan, here.

The compilation ‘A decade of Science & technology Panorama for Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ is prepared by the ‘Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor’ to the Government of India in collaboration with Foundation of Advancing Science and Technology (FAST) India. The report encapsulates a decade of relentless dedication and remarkable strides in the realm of Science and Technology.

Dr Jitendra Singh said “Indian Scientists already had the acumen to develop world-class innovation, leadership of Prime Minister Modi gave an enabling milieu in the recent years”. He added that India emerged as a frontline nation in the comity of developed and scientifically advanced countries.

The Minister said, “India is ready to take up a leadership role in emerging science & technologies and the world is looking towards us to become a beacon”. He categorically mentioned that Science and Technology will be a cornerstone in transforming India into Viksit Bharat by 2047. Recalling the development of Indigenous vaccine for Covid -19, he said“India is now hailed as a leader in preventive healthcare and not just therapeutic healthcare”.

Highlighting India’s prowess in technology, the MoS Space stated that despite starting late, India’s Chandrayaan-3 was the first spacecraft to reach the South Pole of the moon. The ‘Aditya L-1’ mission will place India among very few nations to achieve this feat. Talking about Astronauts of ‘Gaganyaan mission’ he shared that even the US is asking to take them to the International Space Station which reflects that India has the potential to partner with other nations.

“Science And technology is a great democracy equalizer providing level playing field, and giving equal opportunity to students even from the remotest parts of India”said Minister of State, PMO Dr. Jitendra Singh in the context of recent selection of students from rural and poor households who carved niche in public service examinations. Sharing an example, he said now students’ study on smart phones with free WIFI available at railway stations and emerge successful, this is testimony of technological empowerment of citizens.

Dr. Jitendra Singh “The leadership Of PM guided us to work in whole of Government approach and promote ease of living for citizens”. He recalled the success of ‘Aroma Mission’ in which the farmers have produced more than 800 litres of lavender oil worth INR 80 lakhs, thus elevating their income. Moving further Dr. Jitendra Singh said“India’s bio-economy has grown 13 fold in the last 10 years from $10 billion in 2014 to over $130 billion in 2024”. He also highlighted that in the recent vote of account budget the Government has done a provision for special Scheme for Bio-manufacturing.

“In the 3rd term under Pm Modi India to become 4th largest economy from 5th largest and progress further”,said Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh on recalling that 10 years before when PM Modi Spoke of Startup India Stand Up India people were sceptical but its his leadership which has brought India’s Startup journey from 352 startups to nearly 1 lakh startups and more than 100 Unicorns among them.

Speaking further on science and technology being drivers of economic growth, Dr. Singh mentioned the steps taken by India in Blue Economy and emerging technologies such as National hydrogen mission, National quantum mission, semiconductor mission etc. and opening up sectors for private participation to achieve collaborative growth. Dr. Jitendra Singh said “Drone which was developed and operated in IIT’s have reached the women from villages and made them Drone-Didi”. Dr. Singh also expressed confidence that Anusandhan Nation research foundation will act as catalyzer in the progress of science and technology in India.

Dr. Jitendra Singh acknowledged the role of Prof Ajay Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) to the Government of India and Dr V.K. Saraswat, Member, NITI Aayog and also commended the efforts of the team at the Office of PSA who collaborated with the Foundation of Advancing Science and Technology (FAST) India and 22 Line Ministries, Departments and Organizations in the preparation of this comprehensive report.

Prof. A.K Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India thanked Dr. Jitendra Singh for his constant guidance and support throughout the process and also expressed gratitude for the success of Aroma Mission in which Dr. Jitendra Singh played a pivotal role. Prof. Sood shared that the report is based on 4 pillars i.e. Systematic capacity building, pushing frontiers of research for future preparedness, enabling research and development in areas of national priorities and ensuring citizen impact of scientific improvement. The Principal Scientific advisor said “This report examines the efforts in S&T across various domains like Capability building, Energy, Exploration, Public service, Agriculture, Livestock and Biotechnology and Health.

Dr. Parvinder Maini, Scientific Secretary to Office of Principal Scientific Advisor to Government of India, Shri. Varun Aggarwal founder FAST along with Dr. Dhiraj Singh, Addl Director General, Press Information Bureau were also present in the programme.