Dr Jitendra Hosts Luncheon Interaction For School Children From Doda

NEW DELHI, Mar 14 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today hosted a luncheon interaction for school children from some of the remote areas like Desa, Gandoh, Bhalla etc of hill district Doda of Jammu & Kashmir.

Incidentally, district Doda happens to be a part of the Lok Sabha parliament constituency represented by Dr Jitendra Singh.

The children today reached the national capital this morning on the first leg of their Bharat Darshan conducted tour.

These students are part of the ‘Bharat Darshan Tour’ under Civic Action programme organised by 33 Battalion, CRPF from March 13-17 with an aim to showcase the cultural and social diversity of the country to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

Interacting with the students, Dr Jitendra Singh said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inspired the young minds to fulfil their dreams and aspire to make it big.This shift can be attributed to various factors, including increased administrative support, improved infrastructure, and a growing priority to youth and level playing field for jobs or admission to higher education institutions,etc he said.

“Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, has made efforts in the last ten years to spur development. Various infrastructure projects including roads and highways have changed the face of hilly areas including its most peripheral parts. Hospitals and healthcare centres, schools and colleges and scores of institutes of higher learning including medical colleges have been set up in the region,” he said.

The students openly praised the work done by their MP Dr Jitendra Singh in their area under the leadership of PM Modi. They were also aware of the ‘purple revolution’ born from Bhaderwah and some of them belonged to families which had undertaken lavender cultivation for making lucrative earnings.

Thanking Dr Jitendra Singh for Government’s support , the students cited development works being undertaken on ground level in the last few years like opening of new medical colleges, national highways, bank branches, schools etc. in remote areas of district Doda that were distant dreams earlier.

The students said that they now have more opportunities as recruitments are fair and transparent due to abolition of interviews and favouritism.

Dr Jitendra Singh, who represents Udhampur constituency in the Lok Sabha, appealed to the students to be catalysts of Prime Minister Modi’s reforms and help in their effective implementation in J&K.

Citing the stupendous success of Aroma Mission and Purple Revolution in J&K, Dr Jitendra Singh encouraged the school children to look for opportunities in Agri-Startups such as Lavender cultivation, he said.

“Bhaderwah has emerged as the Lavender capital of India and Agri StartUp destination. Following the success of Aroma Mission and Purple Revolution in Bhaderwah and Gulmarg regions, over 3,000 Startups are now engaged in Lavender cultivation alone,” he said.

PM Modi has pulled Jammu and Kashmir out of the long spell of darkness, gloom and misery, Dr Jitendra Singh said.

“PM Modi has changed the destiny of J&K and given the people the hope to dream of a bright new future,” he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, under the ‘Viksit Bharat, Viksit J&K’ campaign, IEC vans reached out to the remote villages of J&K in order to achieve saturation of Central Government welfare schemes and ensure none remains left out of ‘Modi Sarkaar ki Guarantee’.