Gold Rises Rs 250; Silver Jumps Rs 1,700 Per Kg

NEW DELHI, Mar 14: Gold prices rose Rs 250 to Rs 66,200 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid a rally in precious metal prices in the global markets, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had settled at Rs 65,950 per 10 grams in the previous close.

Silver also surged Rs 1,700 to Rs 77,000 per kg. In the previous trade, it had ended at Rs 75,300 per kg.