J&K | ACB Registers Disproportionate Assets Case

SRINAGAR, Mar 14: Anti Corruption Bureau registers FIR into the allegations of acquisition of Disproportionate Assets accumulated by a public servant namely Mohammad Ayub Wani S/o Abdul Ahad Wani R/o Railway Colony, Nihama, Pulwama, Superintendent Engineer PMGSY Circle Baramulla (Now Retired). The suspect is in possession of huge assets both immovable/ movable and purchased gold ornaments worth lakhs of rupees. The assets were found disproportionate to his known source of income during the verification.

The omissions and commissions on the part of the above named public servant constitute offences punishable U/S 5(1)(e) r/w 5(2) J&K PC Act. Svt. 2006. Accordingly a case FIR No. 05/2024 is registered in PS ACB Srinagar and further investigation taken up.

After obtaining search warrant from the Hon’ble Court, searches were carried at the 03 separate locations viz Residential house at Afandi Bagh Rawalpora Srinagar, Residential House at Railway Colony Nihama Pulwama and Flat in “Ansal Tower” at Sainik Colony, Jammu simultaneously.

During the search incriminating material including Revenue papers,& finance/bank documents etc were recovered and seized as evidence in the instant case.

Further investigation of the case is going on.