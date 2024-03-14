Will Not Allow J&K To Become Punjab, Need Fight Narco-Trade Effectively In J&K: DGP Swain

Jammu, Mar 14: Stating that narco-trade is emerging as a major challenge, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police R R Swain on Thursday said that police and other security forces need to ‘dig the tunnel from both ends’ to effectively deal with the menace.

“Drug trade is emerging as a major challenge and it has to be addressed properly,” the DGP said speaking to media persons after inaugurating the Drug De-Addiction and Mental Rehabilitation Centre here at Channi-Himmat.

“We need to dig the tunnel from both ends,” he said adding to a query that how big a challenge was narcotics trade, the DGP said, “J&K is a border state, which lies on the western side of the country, the huge consignments of drugs like Heroine and Brown Sugar are coming from the neighbouring country.”

“There was only a challenge of homegrown cannabis and involvement was limited in the recent past but, now the involvement is more as heroin and brown sugar is pushed into this side in a large quantity,” said the police chief.

“This was the case with Punjab and now it is growing here as well but we will not allow J&K to become Punjab,” he said.

He also said that there are 10 drug de-addiction centres of Police operating at present and some private players also engaged.

“The centers are less compared to the number of addicts. Police will assess where it stands at present and where it would stand in 2025,” he stated.

He also added that while on one hand police will crack whip on dealers and suppliers by resorting to seizure of properties under UAPA, on the other hand, there is a need to address the issue of demand as well and those demanding the drugs.

“For us the addict is a victim,” he said, adding that dealing with the growing narcotics business in J&K is a tough job but police is committed to handle it.