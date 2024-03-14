DGRC Fines 2 Jammu Hospitals For Denial Of Treatment Under AB-PMJAY

JAMMU, Mar 14: District Grievance Redressal Committee for Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, under the chairmanship of District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya, has slapped fine on two hospitals for denial of treatment under the PMJAY.

The two hospitals, Bee General Hospital Canal Road Jammu and Government Super Specialty Hospital Jammu have been found guilty of denying treatment under the flagship health insurance scheme of the Government. As per the recommendations of the Committee to the State Health Agency, the two hospitals together are slated to be fined a minimum amount of Rs 1,22,711 as per guidelines.

While the Bee Enn General Hospital has been found guilty of denying a neuro-surgery, the SSH had refused an essential component in one cardiac-surgery, namely Drug Coated Balloon.

Other grievances related to the scheme were also discussed and taken up for resolution in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by committee members including Chief Medical Officer Dr Harbaksh Singh, Assistant Commissioner Development Dr Vikas Sharma, District Grievances Nodal Officer Alok Chatta and others concerned.