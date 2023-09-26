Dr Jitendra Presents Coveted Shanti Swaroop Bhatnagar National Awards

NEW DELHI, Sept 26 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today presented the coveted Shanti Swaroop Bhatnagar National Awards to eminent Scientists below the age of 45, at a a largely attended function at Bharat Mandapam here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has, in a written message, extended his heartiest congratulations to all the winners of Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar award and extended his greetings and best wishes to everyone associated with CSIR for the success of the 82nd CSIR Foundation Day.

Dr Jitendra Singh read out the written message sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who could not be physically present because of preoccupations.

The Prime Minister’s message hailed CSIR for playing a prominent part in serving the society, industry and the nation. The message , in particular, mentioned the aroma mission, strides in floriculture, the Purple Revolution ushered in through Lavender cultivation in Jammu and Kashmir, laying of Steel Slag roads along border areas of the country are just some instances of CSIR’s contribution in meeting national aspirations.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister, the CSIR could become the mainstay of STI journey in Amrit kaal to make India a Global Tech-Hub and the 100th year of CSIR in 2042 could trigger the glory of 100th year of independent India in 2047.

PM, who is also the President of CSIR, in his message said, said that the period till 2047 when we will celebrate the centenary of our independence, is an opportunity to fulfil the vision of building a strong, inclusive and self-reliant India and it is in this context that the role of institutions such as CSIR assumes greater relevance.

The Prime Minister said, the 82nd Foundation Day holds a special relevance for CSIR, following the success of Chandrayaan-3, since CSIR was among the many different organisations that made significant contributions to the mission. He added that the indefatigable efforts of our space and science ecosystem have showcased to the world that even the sky is not the limit for us. We are making every effort to complement the efforts of scientists by providing all the resources and also fostering a dynamic and favorable research ecosystem, the Prime Minister noted.

The Prime Minister said, our nation and its people have always been blessed with a scientific temper and an inquiring mind. He said, the speed as well as the scale of research and innovation by our scientists and technologists, particularly during the pandemic, has convinced the world of our unlimited potential to work for global good.

The Prime Minister said, for centuries, science has played a crucial role in finding solutions to seemingly intractable problems and unlocking new potential. He said, Science and technology have helped transform every sphere of activity, be it medicine, communication, space, transportation, infrastructure, agriculture or knowledge. He also added that the mega-exhibition of CSIR showcasing the technological achievements of the last ten years will inspire one and all.

The Prime Minister extended his heartiest congratulations to all the winners of Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize and extended his greetings and best wishes to everyone associated with CSIR for the success of the 82nd CSIR Foundation Day.

Dr Jitendra Singh, who is also Vice-President of CSIR said, India is seeing sea changes in the way S&T is being spearheaded and organized to address not only national aspirations towards socio economic growth but also global positioning.

Referring to some of the magnificent achievements and initiatives of CSIR, Dr Jitendra Singh said, Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) Mission is a pioneering initiative undertaken by the CSIR to address the pressing global challenge of reducing carbon emissions and mitigating climate change. He said, the Mission focuses on developing innovative technologies and solutions related to CO2 capture, utilisation, and storage. I am given to understand that the key stakeholders with whom CSIR has been discussing this Mission include Adani, Reliance, Tata steel, Ultratech Cement, NTPC, JSW Steel, among others, the Minister added.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the CSIR Hydrogen Technology Mission launched last year targets Hydrogen generation, storage, and utilisation, in consultation with industry experts. CSIR aims to unlock the full potential of hydrogen as a green energy carrier, reducing carbon emissions and contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable future.

The Minister said, another important initiative of the CSIR has been the Mission mode project on Sickle Cell Anaemia and it has a far-reaching objective of comprehensive disease management, with an overarching aim to alleviate the future disease burden and enhance the quality of life of patients.

Dr Jitendra Singh also noted that the newer initiatives are laudable, like the Phytopharmaceutical Mission, the Antiviral Mission, Mission for recycling Li-ion batteries and recovering vital chemicals and metals, Artificial Intelligence, Advance Materials are ones with high promise from the S&T. I wish the CSIR the very best in these endeavours. I am confident that the CSIR shall ensure that all challenges are seen as wonderful opportunities for delivery during the Amrit Kaal.

Dr Jitendra Singh emphasised that the contributions of CSIR laboratories have been many and diverse, but only very few are aware of this and it is for this reason that during the last CSIR Foundation Day, he urged the CSIR leadership to implement the “One Week One Lab” initiative across the constituents. Led by our very own and energetic first woman DG, Dr Kalaiselvi has given a new dimension to the OWOL program over the last one year.

The Minister said, for the very first time, the people at large besides the stakeholders of the CSIR, have witnessed the splendour and capabilities of the CSIR labs. He also added that it helped in creating awareness of technological breakthroughs and the innovations of the CSIR labs, which imparted to various stakeholders, the industry, line Ministries, MSMEs, start-ups, artisans, researchers, college, and school children, among others.

Dr Jitendra Singh urged the CSIR Leadership to devise a “One Week-One Theme” scheme on the lines of OWOL, combining all the institutions dealing with the theme or the subject in a true integrated fashion.

In her address, Secretary, DSIR and DG, CSIR, Dr N. Kalaiselvi said, in coming days, CSIR will enlarge its canvas and after the announcement of CSIR Vision-2030, it will also soon launch in a big way CSIR Vision -2042 to celebrate the Centenary Year of CSIR. She said, that both the Visions of CSIR will be in perfect alignment with Prime Minister’s Vision of a Developed India in 2047.

Dr Kalaiselvi also announced that today, we are seeing the culmination of the dedicated efforts of the CSIR Directors and S&T staff of the laboratories towards making the OWOL initiative a huge success.

Secretary, Department of Space and Charman, ISRO, Dr S. Somanath in his Foundation Day address said that India’s Space program is now increasingly used for societal benefits. He also outlined the Vision of India’s Space Missions through a brief Presentation.

Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, Professor Ajay Kumar Sood in his address talked about the rationalisation of Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Awards and other Science Awards. He informed that the Awards will be announced on May, 11, the National Technology Day and the same will be presented on 23rd August, the day Vikram landed on South Pole of the Moon.

The prestigious Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Awards were also presented to the winners by the Union Minister.