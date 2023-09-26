160% Increase In Promotions Under Modi Govt: Dr Jitendra

PM distributes 51,000 appointment letters in Rozgar Mela, hails Narishakti Vandan Adhiniyam

NEW DELHI, Sept 26: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi addressed the Rozgar Mela and distributed about 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits via video conferencing today. The recruits, selected from across the country will be joining the Government in various Ministries/Departments including Department of Posts, Indian Audit & Accounts Department, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Revenue, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare among others. The Rozgar Mela is taking place at 46 locations across the country.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister congratulated those who received their appointment letters today. He remarked that they are here due to their hard work and dedication and they have been selected from a pool of millions of candidates. Noting the festivities of Ganesh Utsav across the country, the Prime Minister said that it is the ‘Shri Ganesh’ of a new life for the appointees during this auspicious occasion. “Lord Ganesh is the God of accomplishments”, the Prime Minister said as he expressed confidence that the devotion of the recruits towards service will enable the country to accomplish its goals.

The Prime Minister said that the country is bearing witness to historic achievements. He mentioned the Narishakti Vandan Adhiniyam which has empowered half of the population. “Women reservation issue which was stuck for 30 years, has passed by both the houses with record votes. This decision took place in the first session of the new Parliament, in a way, it is a new beginning for the nation in the new Parliament”, Prime Minister Modi emphasized.

Acknowledging the significant presence of women among the new recruits, the Prime Minister said that daughters of the country are making a name in every sector. “I feel immense pride in the achievement of the Narishakti and it is the policy of the government to keep opening new avenues for their growth”, he said. The Prime Minister noted that the presence of women in any sector has always led to positive changes in every sector.

Referring to the soaring aspirations of the New India, the Prime Minister said that the dreams of this New India are lofty. “India has taken the resolve to become Viksit Bharat by 2047”, the Prime Minister remarked. He underlined that in the next few years, the nation will become the third-largest economy in the world where the government employees will have a lot to contribute in the coming times. He emphasized that they follow the approach of ‘Citizens First. Noting that today’s recruits grew up with technology, the Prime Minister stressed making use of it in their field of work and improving the efficiency of governance.

Further elaborating on the usage of technology in governance, the Prime Minister mentioned online railway reservations, the elimination of complexity of documentation by Aadhar Card, Digilocker, eKYC, gas booking, bill payments, DBT, and Digiyatra. “Technology has stopped corruption, improved credibility, reduced complexity, increased comfort,” said the Prime Minister, urging the new recruits to work further in this direction.

In the last 9 years, the Prime Minister said that the policies of the government are based upon a new mindset, constant monitoring, mission mode implementation and mass participation, and have paved the way to accomplish monumental goals. Giving examples of campaigns like Swacch Bharat and Jal Jeevan Mission, the Prime Minister highlighted the mission mode implementation approach of the government where efforts are being made to achieve saturation. He also informed that projects all across the country are being constantly monitored and gave the example of the Pragati Platform, which is being used by the Prime Minister himself. He emphasized that it is the government employees who shoulder the highest responsibility of implementing the government schemes on the ground level. He noted that the speed and scale of the policy implementation get a boost when lakhs of youth join government services, thereby leading to a boost in employment outside the government sector and the establishment of new employment frameworks.

Talking about GDP growth and the jump in production and exports, the Prime Minister mentioned the unprecedented investment in modern infrastructure. He talked about sectors like renewable energy, organic farming, defence and tourism that are showing a new vibrancy. India’s Aatmnirbhar Abhiyan is showing results in areas ranging from mobile phones to aircraft carriers, from corona vaccine to fighter jets. He said today, new opportunities are emerging for the youth.

The Prime Minister reiterated the importance of the next 25 years of Amrit Kaal in the lives of the country and the new recruits. He asked them to give the highest priority to teamwork. The Prime Minister said that the G20 became an event of our tradition, resolution and hospitality. This success is also the success of various public and private departments. Everyone worked as a team for the success of G20. “I am happy that today you too are becoming part of Team India of the government employees”, Prime Minister Modi said.

Noting that the recruits have an opportunity to work directly with the government, the Prime Minister urged them to continue their journey of learning and make use of iGOT Karmyogi Portal to further their knowledge in their areas of interest. Concluding the address, the Prime Minister congratulated the appointees and their families and urged them to take the resolve of a developed nation in the next 25 years.

Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, today said that while in the UPA Government, there was heavy stagnation in promotions in government departments, Under the Modi Govt DoPT carried out mass promotions as a result of which there has been so far more than 160 % increase in the number of promotions in Central Secretariat Services (CSS).

Addressing the 6th in the Rozgar Mela series in New Delhi, Dr Jitendra Singh said, over 9 lakh youth have been recruited in the nine years of the present government, as compared to 6 lakh vacancies filled up in the nine years of the previous government. Other than new recruitments, under the stewardship of PM Modi, the government has initiated mass promotions, alleviating disillusionment among the employees and providing motivation to work. Backlog of promotions were cleared granting 9,000, 2,000 and 4,000 in three batches.

Dr Jitendra Singh said PM Modi has created employment opportunities with the several novel schemes launched during the last nine years. “Startup policy has created immense job opportunities, – from just about 350-400 Startups, there are 1.25 lakh Startups; opening up of the Space sector led to spurt in Space Startups from just 4 to 150; the Mudra Yojana was introduced for the Unemployed where 60-65% beneficiaries are Women; Pradhan Mantri Svadeshi Yojana has benefitted about 50 lakh street vendors,” he said.

The DoPT Minister said, the Mission Karmayogi Prarambh has been associated with the Rozgar Mela now, that has helped new employees gain induction training.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, there is no section of society which has not benefited from the Prime Minister’s concern for employment. “Recently, PM Modi came out with the Prime Minister Vishwakarma Scheme, this is perhaps the first time since Independence any government has launched a scheme for the welfare of artisans, who have preserved through generations India’s traditional skills,” he said, adding that PM Modi himself would meet and honour the masons and construction workers who built the new Parliament complex and Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the G20 Summit.