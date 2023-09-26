India Asks UN Member States Not To Allow ‘Political Convenience’ To Determine Responses To Terrorism, Extremism

United Nations, Sept 26: India on September 26 asked the U.N. member states not to allow “political convenience” to determine responses to terrorism, extremism and violence, in what appears to be a veiled attack on Canada amidst the diplomatic standoff.

Addressing the 78th UN General Assembly session in United Nations, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also said respect for territorial integrity and non-interference in internal affairs cannot be “exercises in cherry picking” and asserted that the days when a few nations set the agenda and expected others to fall in line are over.

“We must never again allow an injustice like vaccine apartheid to recur. Climate action too cannot continue to witness an evasion of historical responsibilities. The power of markets should not be utilized to steer food and energy from the needy to the wealthy.

“Nor must we countenance that political convenience determines responses to terrorism, extremism and violence. Similarly, respect for territorial integrity and non-interference in internal affairs cannot be exercises in cherry picking,” the Minister said.

His remarks appears to be directed at Canada whose Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently alleged “potential” involvement of Indian agents in the killing of a Khalistani extremist leader on his country’s soil on June 18 in British Columbia, a charge angrily rejected by New Delhi as “absurd” and “motivated”.

India has described Mr. Trudeau’s allegations as “politically motivated” and that there is a “degree of prejudice”. (Agencies)