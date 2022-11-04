Dr Jitendra inaugurates Symbiosis Endocrine Centre,calls for holistic Diabetes management

Excelsior Correspondent

PUNE, Nov 4 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today inaugurated the Endocrine/Diabetes and Metabolism Centre at Symbiosis University Hospital & Research Centre here and called for holistic Diabetes management.

Dr Jitendra Singh, who is also a renowned Diabetologist and the Life Patron of the coveted RSSDI (Research Society for Study of Diabetes in India) said, “Our entire medical and clinical practice is taken over by technology. When I joined as a medico trainee, the first lesson was that ‘pulse is the teacher’. Now you donot get to see even the face of the patient as we have such a fascinating provision called telemedicine,” he said. He added there is a need for all to get integrated and learn from each other”.

Describing the new Symbiosis Centre as a timely and much needed one in view of the increasing incidences of lifestyle diseases and metabolic disorders, Dr Jitendra Singh said,the Centre would focus on preventive screening of the most common disease – Diabetes.

“The need of the hour is to have a more holistic approach in medical management, not only involving technology but also various streams of medicines, both Oriental as well as Western, which beautifully taught to us during the COVID pandemic,” he said.

The entire Symbiosis Aarogya Dham is located at the scenic campus of the Symbiosis International University at Gram Lavale, Pune. The medical college and its attached Symbiosis University Hospital and Research Centre has state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, over the last two decades, India has seen a surge in Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus, which has now acquired pan-Indian proportions. He said, Type 2 Diabetes, which was till two decades ago prevalent mostly in South India, is today equally rampant in North India and at the same time, it has also moved from metros, cities and urban areas to rural hinterland.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, lifestyle management plays an essential role in managing type 2 diabetes, and understanding the effect of diet and physical activity on glycemia is essential for optimal management of the disease. The Minister pointed out that even during the pre-COVID era, it had been proven with evidence that in the treatment of non-communicable diseases, like for example, Diabetes-Mellitus, the dose of insulin or oral anti-diabetic drugs could be brought down with the adjuvant practice of certain Yoga Asana and lifestyle modifications available in Naturopathy.

Dr Jitendra Singh also informed that under the Free Drugs Service Initiative of NHM of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, financial support is provided to States/UTs for provision of free essential medicines including insulin for poor and needy people including children. Furthermore, quality generic medicines including insulin are made available at affordable prices to all, under ‘Jan Aushadhi Scheme’, in collaboration with the State Governments.

Moreover, Government Hospitals provide treatment free of cost . The treatment for in-patient care is also available under Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) for 10.74 crore families eligible under AB-PMJAY as per Socio Economic Caste Census (SECC) database 2011.

The Symbiosis Centre for Metabolic & Endocrine Disorders is equipped with body composition machine, skinfold thickness measurement caliper, biothesiometer for early detection of neuropathy, handheld vascular Doppler, podiascan etc, while the nutritionist and nurse diabetic educator will be available to counsel the patient and their relatives for ensuring right kind of diet and its significance. The main focus at the centre is to prevent complications and ensure patients are guided to maintain a good lifestyle.