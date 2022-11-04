Sheetal Nanda takes stock of post SSR Exercise at Kathua

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Nov 4: Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare Department (SWD), Sheetal Nanda today paid a visit to the district and took stock of post Special Summary Revision (SSR) Exercise in a meeting held at DC Office complex here.

While taking the review of SSR in the district, the Commissioner Secretary directed the officers to ensure displaying of list of claims and objections covered under Form 9, 10, 11, 11A, 11B at prominent places for public scrutiny.

The Commissioner Secretary, who is also Electoral Rolls Observer for district Kathua, further delved on them to make provision of ramps for persons with disabilities as mandated under Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF) at all designated polling stations across the district.

During the meeting, District Election Officer Kathua, Rahul Pandey put up the details of updation done during the Special Summary Revision held in the district from 15 September to 25 October 2022.

ADC Basohli, ADC Billawar, ACR, ACD, SDM Bani, SDM Hiranagar and other concerned officers were also present during the meeting.

Later on, the Commissioner Secretary also inspected One Stop Centre, Anganwadi Centres at Ward no 5 Kathua and Mirpur Jangnoo in Nagri and took stock of their facilities. She also visited Old Age Home, Kathua and enquired about the facilities being given to the inmates and beneficiaries there.

While interacting with the officers there, the Commissioner Secretary asked them to establish all the basic convenience facilities here besides regular monitoring for daily needs of the inmates at the old age home should be done so that the beneficiaries do not face any kind of inconvenience.