AJKPC demands Rs 25 lakh for each Panchayat

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 4: All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC) today urged the Government to enhance funds under the Back to Village (B2V) program from the current amount of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh for each Panchayat.

While addressing a press conference after completion of 4th B2V program, Anil Sharma, president of along with senior functionaries of the organisation, highlighted several issues pertaining to the program which is the dream program of Prime Minister to empower Panchayats.

Anil Sharma said that prior to start the 4th B2V program, there was resentment amongst several PRI members and they had decided to boycott it but after the request from the Government functionaries, the AJKPC leaders pacified the agitated PRI members and assured them that their genuine issues would be resolved by the Government.

He further said that in comparison to the inflation and requirement as well as demands of the villagers for the developmental works, the amount of Rs 10 lakh is too small and it must be enhanced at least up to Rs 25 lakh. “Rs 2 lakh for each line department to be kept at the disposal of Panchayat and this amount should be spent as per Gram Sabha decision,” he demanded.

He further said that the organisation is committed to strengthen the democracy and Panchayati Raj institutions and local self Government at urban level and demanded regular interaction with senior Govt officials with PRIs for the smooth developmental activities.

Office bearers including Ram Sawroop Sharma, Desh Raj Bhagat, Hans Raj Thakur, Jatinder Singh and others were present during the conference.