Dr Jitendra addresses Science Meet for 75,000 farmers from 75 districts

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Oct 28 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today addressed the first-ever Science Meet for 75,000 farmers from 75 Aspirational Districts to commemorate the 75th year of India’s independence at a mega event “Farmers-Scientists Connect Meet”.

This was the first of its kind event in the country where farmers freely interacted with the leading scientists in agriculture sciences and technologies to adopt best farm practices and increase the farm output. It was organized jointly by DBT and Biotech-KISAN Hub at ICAR-IARI, PUSA, New Delhi under “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations.

Dr Jitendra Singh assured the farmers that the unique initiative of the Government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to find Science-based Agricultural Innovations will not only double the farmers income but will also make India the leading Agricultural and Scientific Power in the World, when it turns 100 after 25 years of Amrit Kaal Journey.

The Minister said that the Biotech-KISAN is a scientist-farmer partnership scheme launched by Department of Biotechnology (DBT) in 2017 for agriculture innovation with an objective to connect science laboratories with the farmers to find out innovative solutions and technologies to be applied at farm level. He said, the establishment of Biotech-KISAN Hubs in different agro-climatic zones will strengthen and empower the Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) with latest and innovative technologies by linking them with national scientific labs and institutions.

Dr Jitendra Singh informed that a total number of 36 Biotech-KISAN Hubs have been established so far, covering all 15 agro-climatic zones in the country and their activities implemented in a total 169 districts including 112 Aspirational Districts. He said, the scheme has benefitted over three lakhs farmers so far by increasing their agriculture output and income. Over 200 entrepreneurships have also been developed in rural areas.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, DBT has also planned to establish a network of Biotech-KISAN Hubs in North Eastern Region as well as in other Himalayan states such as Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand under its special programmes. He said that the proposals have been already developed and finalized for establishing 15 Biotech-KISAN Hubs in the North Eastern Region. Similarly, it is planned to establish at least a similar number of Biotech-KISAN Hubs in other Himalayan states, the Minister added.

Dr Jitendra Singh complemented the scientists associated with this unique programme and thanked all the farmers and farmers’ groups for joining the Biotech-KISAN movement of DBT and hoped that adoption of technologies will lead to enhancing the farmers’ income.