LG inaugurates Apple Festival-2021 at SKICC

*Recent hailstorm, snow declared natural calamity

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 28: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today inaugurated two-day long Apple Festival-2021 at SKICC, in presence of Union Agriculture Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar (through virtual mode) & Union MoS Kailash Choudhary.

Addressing the farmers, the Lt Governor said that the UT administration is extending all possible support to the famers and introducing new reforms to make J&K a leading region in Horticulture and Agriculture production.

Click here to watch video

Recent heavy rain, hailstorm and snow affecting the crops have been declared a natural calamity and UT-specific disaster. Government will provide relief to all the farmers, who have suffered damages, the Lt Governor added.

Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare while addressing the gathering, said that the Apple of J&K contributes to 87 % of the national production with an annual production of more than 2.2 million metric tonnes, and is linked to the livelihood of about 30 % of the population of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor highlighted the impact of the initiatives like Apple festival that brings farming community, scientists and buyers together.

Seller-Buyer meets, awareness and technical sessions during the two-day festival will bring all stakeholders to a common platform, he said.

Despite producing around 90% of the country’s apples, this kind of apple festival is happening for the first time after 75 years of independence and I would like to congratulate the Horticulture Department for this initiative, the Lt Governor added.

The UT Government is paying special attention to High Density Plantation and Fungicides for quality and production of apple which has yielded excellent results this year, he observed.

The Lt Governor asked the famers to be aware of those who are spreading and creating illusions that people will lose their agricultural land.

We are standing firmly with our farmers and have replaced the regressive laws with progressive reforms for the welfare of the people of J&K, the Lt Governor added.

Kailash Choudhary, Union Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare termed the day as historic for the farming community of the UT.

Along with Horticulture, every sector will be given dedicated focus. In the coming day, J&K will be amongst most prosperous, developed regions in the country, said the Union MoS.

Speaking on the occasion, Navin Kumar Choudhary, Principal Secretary to Government, Department of Agriculture Production & Farmers Welfare, highlighted various initiatives being taken by the department to give unprecedented push to the growth of Agriculture, Horticulture and Allied sectors.

Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Director General Horticulture Kashmir presented the Vote of Thanks.

The Lt Governor felicitated progressive framers and handed over sanctioned subsidy letters to the beneficiaries. He also inspected around 45 stalls of apple and other horticulture produce & machinery installed by government departments and private players.

Informative booklets on Modified High Density Plantation Scheme and development of High Density Nurseries and Orchards- a leap towards progress and self-reliance in the Horticulture Department were also released on the occasion.

Prof JP Sharma, VC SKUAST-Kashmir; Dr Hina Shafi Bhatt, VC KVIB; Members of PHD Chamber of Commerce Kashmir, PARC, Cold Storage, J&K Fruits & Vegetable processing and Integrated Cold Chain Association, various Farmers and Growers Associations, besides large number of farmers were present on the occasion.