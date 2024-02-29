Dr Farooq asks people to defeat BJP, its cronies

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 28: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah today asked the people to channel their disappointment into a positive drive to defeat BJP during the coming general elections.

Dr Farooq was interacting with the party workers during a function held here today.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “We are facing enormous challenges, yet I am confident that our fortitude and resilience will see us through. We have to intensify our public outreach programme and acquaint people about the systematic assault the incumbent administration has inflicted on democracy and the institutions that are its essential pillars. Diversity has been the strength that has distinguished J&K among other States of our country. We have always been proud of the manner in which diverse religions, castes and ethnicities have co-existed and participated in building our beautiful state. Today they are trying to create differences between us on the basis of region, religion and ethnicity. Their actions are aimed to weaken the very spirit of this unity. We have to remain cautious, our workers have their tasks cut out both as partymen and women and as responsible citizens of Jammu and Kashmir. We have to work on multiple front to secure our unique identity, and character. Forthcoming elections offer us a unique chance of showing our detestation for the actions which were unilaterally undertaken by BJP on 5th of August, 2019. The issues at stake are fundamental, it’s our pride, our unique character, our land and job rights, and our historical selfhood.”

Among others who were present during the event included Ali Muhammad Sagar, Mubarak Gul, Mir Saifullah, Ahsan Pardesi, Dr. Sajad Shafi Uri, Younis Mubarak Gul, Sabiya Qadri and Sheikh Ovaise.