Govt bans 2 outfits for anti-India activities, discouraging poll participation

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Feb 28: The Government has outlawed two factions of the Muslim Conference in Kashmir, the first such move against the moderate Hurriyat Conference constituent under Mirwaiz Umar Farooq’s leadership.

The groups led by Abdul Ghani Bhat and Ghulam Nabi Sumji were banned for their promotion of anti-India sentiments and pro-Pakistan propaganda, along with discouraging participation in elections.

Abdul Ghani Bhat’s faction held a prominent position within the moderate Hurriyat Conference following the group’s split in 2003, while Ghulam Nabi Sumji’s faction aligned with the conglomerate led by the late pro-Pakistani figure Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

At least four constituents of Geelani’s faction including Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir have been banned by the Government.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasised the Government’s commitment, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, to eradicate terrorism. Shah warned of severe consequences for those engaging in unlawful actions.

“By decisively targeting terrorist networks, the Government has designated the Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Sumji faction) and Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Bhat faction) as Unlawful Associations,” Shah Stated.

“These outfits have been engaging in activities against the sovereignty and integrity of the nation,” Shah wrote on ‘X’.

On Tuesday, the Government extended the ban imposed on the Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu Kashmir (JeI), by another five years for continuing activities that pose a threat to the security of the nation.

In a notification on Wednesday, the Union Home Ministry said the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir- Sumji faction (MCJK-S), chaired by Ghulam Nabi Sumji, is known for its anti-India and pro-Pakistan propaganda and its members have been involved in supporting terrorist activities and providing logistical support to terrorists in J-K.

The leaders and members of MCJK-S have been involved in raising funds through various sources including from Pakistan and its proxy organisations for perpetrating unlawful activities, including supporting terrorist activities and sustained stone-pelting on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, the notification said.

Besides, the home ministry said, the MCJK-S has constantly asked the people of Kashmir to refrain from taking part in elections and thereby targeted and hampered the very basic constitutionally recognised fundamentals of Indian democracy.

The MCJK-S and its members by their activities show sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional set up of the country, it said, adding they have been indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty, and security of the country.

The MCJK-S is also involved in promoting, aiding and abetting secession of Jammu and Kashmir from India by involving in anti-national and subversive activities; sowing seeds of dis-affection amongst people; exhorting people to destabilise law and order; encouraging the use of arms to separate Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India; and promoting hatred against established Government by giving clarion call to boycott elections on multiple occasions in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Home Ministry said the Central Government is of the opinion that if there is no immediate curb or control of unlawful activities of the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction), it will use this opportunity to continue with the anti-national activities which are detrimental to the territorial integrity, security and sovereignty of the country.

“Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of the section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the central Government hereby declares the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction) (MCJK-S) as an unlawful association,” it said.

The ban will continue for five years, it said.

In a separate notification, the Home Ministry said Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir-Bhat faction (MCJK-B), chaired by Abdul Ghani Bhat, have been indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country.

The Home Ministry said the MCJK-B has linkages with banned terrorist organisations and has supported terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and its members have been indulging in generating feelings of hatred and disaffection against India to separate Jammu and Kashmir from Union of India.

The leaders and members of the MCJK-B have been involved in raising funds through various sources including from Pakistan and its proxy organisations for perpetrating unlawful activities, including supporting terrorist activities, sustained stone-pelting on Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

By giving clarion call to boycott elections on multiple occasions, the MCJK-B has also attempted to subvert the will of people and democratic process in Jammu and Kashmir, the notification said.

It said the group is also involved in aiding and abetting the secession of J-K from India by involving in anti-national and subversive activities; sowing seeds of dis-affection amongst people; exhorting people to destabilise law and order; encouraging the use of armed struggle to separate J-K, and promoting hatred against Government.

Considering these facts, the Central Government declares the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Bhat faction) (MCJK-B) as an unlawful association for five years, the Home Ministry said.