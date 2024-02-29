Azad cautions against regional parties misleading people

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 28: Chairman DPAP, Ghulam Nabi Azad today cautioned against the potential danger of regional parties misleading people with false slogans, including exploiting religion and caste divisions.

Addressing party convention in Doda, he accused these parties of deceiving the people and asserted that DPAP with its presence spanning the entire Jammu Kashmir is the only viable alternative.

Claiming that both NC and Congress have minimal presence in the Jammu province, Azad warned that their participation could divide votes. He emphasized the importance of focusing on developmental issues, which constitute the main agenda of his party.

The DPAP chief further claimed that during his tenure as Leader of Opposition, he was the sole voice raising important issues in Parliament, particularly concerning the revocation of Article 370, 35A while other MPs from the NC and other parties remained silent despite their presence.

Azad emphasized that if efforts are made to secure the victory of DPAP candidates for the Lok Sabha, his party will continue to champion public issues. He encouraged people to watch his speeches in Parliament, where he consistently raised public issues and ensured their redressal.

Azad underscored the urgent need to address the deprivation of basic necessities of life in regions like Chenab Valley and other areas, where people are struggling for jobs and resources. He reiterated the party’s commitment to uplifting the poor and stressed the necessity to defeat the politics of religion and caste. He urged party workers to actively engage with the public and raise their concerns.

The former Chief Minister highlighted the developmental achievements during his tenure and listed significant infrastructure enhancements like hospitals, schools, colleges, universities, and roads. “These initiatives have aimed to improve the socio-economic landscape and enhance accessibility for all citizens,” he said.

Emphasizing the importance of transparency and accountability in governance, he reiterated his commitment to serving the people.

Among others, who were present on the occasion, included DPAP Vice Chairman G M Saroori, Chief Spokesperson Salman Nizami, Zonal President P R Manhas; Asif Gattu, Distt President Doda; Shabir Lone, Distt President Kishtwar; Farooq Shikari, Javid Malik, Mushtaq Ahmed DDC, Amina Begum, Sheikh Zaffarullah, Fatima Shikari, Javed Azad, Ramesh Parihar, Asghar Khanday, Nek Raj and Roop Lal Bhagat.