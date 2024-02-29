J&K to make prior reference to MHA for appointment of HS

*Transaction of Business Rules amended

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 28: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has made it mandatory on part of Jammu and Kashmir administration to send the proposal for appointment of the Union Territory’s Home Secretary to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for “prior reference”.

The MHA today amended the Transaction of Business of the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Rules, 2019, to make a prior reference to the Central Government in the Ministry of Home Affairs on the matter of the appointment of Union Territory’s Home Secretary.

Earlier, Jammu & Kashmir administration was only required to make a prior reference to the Central Government on the proposals for the appointment of Chief Secretary and Director General of Police.

As per earlier rules, the J&K Lieutenant Governor shall make a prior reference to the Central Government in the Ministry of Home Affairs or to the appropriate Ministry with a copy to the Ministry of Home Affairs in respect of proposals affecting the relations of the Central Government with any State Government, the Supreme Court of India or any other High Court; proposals for the appointment of Chief Secretary and Director General of Police; important cases which affect or are likely to affect the peace and tranquility of the Union Territory; and cases which affect or are likely to affect the interests of any minority community, Scheduled Castes or the Backward Classes.