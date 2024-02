Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 28: Anu Gupta, senior BJP Leader and Sanjay Gandotra, President, Sarv Shakti Chandi Mata Mandir Jammu called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, today at Raj Bhawan.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha released the book titled “Empowering Women in India: Exploring Regional Genderscapes” written by Prof. Kavita Suri, at Raj Bhawan today.

The Lt Governor congratulated the author and conveyed best wishes for her future endeavours.