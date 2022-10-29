Dr Darakhshan, Azad, Dr Shant, others honoured with Harmony India Award

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 29: Bridging the gaps and bringing people together through art & culture, Harmony India Awards is celebrating the spirit of Jammu & Kashmir and has become the greatest medium in bringing the positive change not only in personal lives but across the whole society.

This year was the 8th Edition of the awards organized by Harmony Cultural Foundation in which 18 awardees were felicitated for their outstanding contribution in their respective fields, some of which include Visual Art, Literature, Music, Acting, Sports, Journalism, Social Work, Community Services.

The ceremony was held on Friday at Shri Ram Centre, Mandi House, New Delhi and began with the lighting of lamp by guests of honour- Dr Sudhir K Sopory (Indian educationist, eminent Scientist and former Vice Chancellor of JNU), Shah Faesal (Deputy Secretary Ministry of Culture), Veer Munshi (Eminent Visual Artist), Ravinder Kaul (Journalist & Art Critic) followed by Saraswati Vandana.

The Foundation aims at providing platform to young talented generation of the UT and this year 16 years old, Krishan Bhat debuted with Parvin Shakir’s Urdu Ghazal composed by young composer Saurabh Zadoo who’s also director of Harmony India. Then began the second part of the program with presentations by Indian Harmonies Choir of J&K starting with J&K’s legendary writer Nadim’s two poems ‘Me Cham Aash Paghaech’ which revolve around the story of three different women with different hopes and their only fear. Second was Soun Wattan which reflects Nadim’s mastery over expressions and the subtle way of expressing his love and emotions for his homeland.

Shanti Mantra, a Yajurvedic hymn was performed based on Shlokas as a payer for global peace and prosperity along with musicians Ritesh Prasanna on flute and Ujit Uday Kumar on Tabla, followed by Kashmiri rhymes and Tarana based on Raag Bhimplasi set to Ek Taal composed and Conducted by Saurabh Zadoo. Audience highly appreciated the presentations and efforts for the preservation of Literature & Language.

Chief guest of the evening Nirupama Kotru (IRS & Jury of Harmony India Awards) expressed how difficult it was to make selection of the awardees as a jury and spoke about the importance of acknowledging the contributions made by the awardees. Special guest of the evening included Prof Aparna Sopori, Bollywood Actor Kuldeep Sareen, Pt Vijay Shankar Mishra (Musicologist), Dr Ashwani Pandita (MD, Swami Nand Lal Hospital), Santoor Maestro Abhay Sopori, Dr. Rajender Dhar (Judge, Consumer Court), Bhavna Pandita (Asha Foundation), Mushtaq Ali Ahmed (Actor & Director) and Jury of Harmony India Awards, Veer Munshi and Ravinder Kaul.

A special film screening on the life of Santoor Maestro & Music Composer Padmashri Pt Bhajan Sopori was showcased followed by the first Pt Bhajan Sopori Smriti Samman which was this year conferred upon Shameem Dev Azad. Prof Aparna Sopori along with the guest of honors presented the award to Abhay Sopori on behalf of Mrs. Azad.

Life time achievement award’ for this year was conferred upon Prof Rattan Lal Shant for his outstanding contribution in the field of Kashmiri Literature and Language, National Icon Award was conferred upon MK Raina for his outstanding contribution in the field of Acting & Direction.

Harmony India Special Award for this year was conferred upon Dr Darakhshan Andrabi for her literature and social work.

NGO, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal represented by Jitender Singh Shunty was conferred Special Award in the field of social work. Shrestha Samman was conferred upon Veerinder Patwari for his immense contribution in the field of Urdu literature, Rajendar Tiku for his contribution in the field of Visual Arts, Brij Kishori Zutshi for her contribution in the field of acting.

State Icon award was conferred upon Pooja Shali towards her contribution in the field of Journalism, Singer Jatinder Singh in the field of performing arts, Kuldeep Handoo for Sports and Nirmala Dhar for acting.

Community Icon Award was conferred upon Sumeet Bhat of Purkoo camp, Helpline Humanity NGO represented by Manoj Bhat, Hakhoo Street Animals Foundation represent by Namrata Hakhoo for community services, Entrepreneurs Surender and Nalini Sadhu for promoting culture through their Mataamal Venture.

Yuva Puraskar honour was conferred upon young and dynamic personalities Pallavi Sareen as Journalist and Sunanda Khajuria in the field of Visual Arts.

“The Foundation believes in encouraging and recognising the creative beings who with their visionary actions contribute to the society,” said Romesh Zadoo, president of Harmony Cultural Foundation.