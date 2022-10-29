Auqaf tenants stage protest against rent enhancement

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 29: The tenants of Auqaf properties staged protest demonstration against the arbitrary rent enhancement by the concerned authorities and demanded immediate roll back on the decision.

The tenants of Auqaf properties, especially the shopkeepers running their commercial establishments at Auqaf Market, Gandhi Nagar and other places here, staged a protest demonstration against the decision of the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board arbitrarily enhancing the rent of the tenants holding its properties for business and other purposes. They claimed that the Waqf Board Jammu has dropped a big bombshell on the traders by enhancing the rent even above Rs 11,000.

A large number of Auqaf tenants assembled near Press Club Jammu today and held protest demonstration. They were raising slogans against Waqf Board decision, demanding roll back on the same. They alleged that a letter flashed to them with regard to enhancement of rent and rent assessment was clear violation of law and standing rules. They said the rent has been raised from Rs 5500 to Rs 11,600 of several shops. It will disturb the budget of the traders. The enhancement was arbitrary and traders will be over burden with it.

They pointed out that initially shops were allotted to them in 1985 on a monthly rent of Rs 300 and subsequently the rent was enhanced time to time. In 2018 it was enhanced to Rs 5500. But this time the enhancement of rent is even more than that of properties in Bahu Plaza and other Posh areas of Jammu city.

Demanding immediate roll back on the rent enhancement, the traders threatened to launch a massive agitation against the J&K Waqf Board authorities.