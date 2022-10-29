ADGP Security inaugurates conference hall, officers mess

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 29: The Additional DGP Security, J&K, Dr SD Singh Jamwal today inaugurated conference hall and GOs mess.

The ADGP inaugurated these structures at Central Pool Kashmir. These structures have been created to suffice the requirements of the Security Police Personnel.

Soon after the inauguration programme, the ADGP inspected infrastructure and other facilities available in the premises. He also then interacted with the officers and jawans and also took stock of the functioning of the establishment.

In his welcome address, Sheikh Zulfikar Azad SSP Security Kashmir thanked the ADGP Security for gracing the occasion. He expressed his gratitude to ADGP Security for his constant support, guidance and leadership.