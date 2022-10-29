Advisor reviews progress of works on newly established GMCs

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 29: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar chaired a high level meeting to review the progress of ongoing construction works at newly established Government Medical College (GMCs) of Anantnag, Baramulla, Rajouri, Doda, Kathua, Udhampur and Handwara.

The meeting was attended by Administrative Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar; Managing Director, JKPCC, Chief Engineer R&B, Jammu, Chief Engineer JKPCC, Director Coordination new GMCs, Principals of all the medical colleges and other concerned officials both in person and through video conferencing.

During the meeting, the Advisor held detailed assessment of all the ongoing works at these colleges as well as the Associated Hospitals and also took stock financial progress and the expenditure incurred till date on the works being executed.

While reviewing the status of ongoing works and other related matters of these health institutions, Advisor Bhatnagar was informed about the progress made so far with regard to the construction of main building of colleges, hostels, residential quarters and other facilities for the students and the faculty at each of these colleges.

Addressing the officers of executing agencies, the Advisor asked them to gear up their men and machinery at each project so that desired works are sped up and completed on time. The Advisor asked the senior officers of these agencies to take personal interest in completion of these prestigious health projects and resolve all the impending issues by personally visiting the construction sites.

Expressing displeasure over the slippage of timelines of completion of these projects, Advisor Bhatnagar impressed upon the officers that the deadlines for completion of these projects committed earlier will not be extended at any cost. He asked them to work in double shifts so that the projects are completed within the committed timelines.

While reviewing college wise status report of works done, Advisor Bhatnagar delved upon the officers that all the required furniture and other equipments should be procured beforehand so that the labs and other classrooms are made functional properly.

During the meeting, Director Coordination new GMCs gave a detailed presentation on the progress of works on these projects.