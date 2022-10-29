CJ inaugurates e-Sewa Kendras for HC Jammu wing, Udhampur Court

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 29: Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Ali Mohammad Magrey, in presence of Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Chairperson IT Committee and other companion Judges today inaugurated “e-Sewa Kendra” and “Helpdesk Counter for e-Filing” for Jammu wing of the High Court.

Pertinently, the e-Sewa Kendra will help and facilitate the Advocates and the litigants in accessing the fruits of e-Courts projects in a hassle free manner. The information pertaining to case status, next date of hearing and other details of a case, facilitation for purchase of e-Stamp papers and downloading the Mobile App of e-Courts for Android and IOs etcetera shall readily be available at this Kendra.

The e-Filing Helpdesk Counter will facilitate the litigants and the lawyers in e-Filing their matters before the High Court apart, guiding them how to create the User ID etcetera on this e-Filing application and to file the petitions and documents by use of the same.

This e-Filing application in the coming days is going to substitute the present filing procedure at the High Court by a system which is hassle free, transparent, time saving, efficient and more effective. By use of this application, a Lawyer or a litigant just from his workplace or any other place of his convenience can file a matter before High Court by logging into the e-Filing Portal.

Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Justice Puneet Gupta, Justice Mohan Lal, Justice Mohammad Akram Chowdhary and Justice Rahul Bharti joined the Chief Justice and Chairperson IT Committee in the inaugural ceremony.

The inaugural function was also attended by D C Raina, Advocate General, M K Bhardwaj, President J&K High Court Bar Association Jammu, designated Senior Advocates, Registrar General of High Court, Sanjeev Gupta, Registrar Vigilance, Shahzad Azeem, Principal Secretary to Chief Justice, Rajeev Gupta, Principal District & Sessions Judge Jammu, Sanjay Parihar, Member Secretary J&K Legal Services Authority, M K Sharma, Registrar Judicial, Sobha Ram Gandhi, Secretary High Court Legal Services Committee, Amit Gupta, Central Project Coordinator, e-Courts, Anoop Kumar Sharma, Joint Registrar Judicial, Dinesh Gupta and other officers and officials from the Registry of High Court as well as members from the Bar.

Later, Chief Justice visited Court Complex, Udhampur and inaugurated e- Seva Kendra, e-filling online application, N Step counter and e-filling help desk counter besides defense counsel office there.

Chief justice also laid foundation stone for ADR center here.

Justice Sindhu Sharma, Administrative Judge for Udhampur district, accompanied the Chief Justice.

During the visit, Chief Justice met the members of Bar Association Udhampur and listened to their demands besides interacting with Judicial Officers of the distrcit.

Chief Justice Magrey, who is also the Executive Chairman of J&K Legal Services Authority (J&K LSA), in his presidential address, asked the Judicial Officers to put in best efforts for speedy delivery of Justice to litigants and ensure effective trial on each and every hearing. He said providing brisk access to justice is the main objective of the judiciary. Keeping in view the future needs, he stressed upon to identify land for expansion of Udhampur court complex as the present building is insufficient. “By availing modern digital services, the litigants and advocates will be able to file their cases with much ease as compared to manual filing which is time consuming and expensive.” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Sindhu Sharma highlighted the aim and objectives of e -sewa kendra and other facilities inaugurated by Chief justice today. She appealed the bar association to avail benefits of digital services so that justice delivery system could reach at the door step of needy.