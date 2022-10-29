Implement order on VDGS, release their salaries: BJP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 29: Jammu & Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stressed for the quick implementation of order of “Village Defense Guard Scheme (VDGS)” in a meeting of VDC members conducted at BJP Headquarter, here, today.

J&K BJP general secretary (Org.) Ashok Koul accompanied by BJP’s VDC Cell convenor, Basant Raj Thakur addressed a gathering of VDC Cell members from around the region who gathered there to express their concern about non-implementation of the order at the ground level.

A resolution was passed in the meeting in which it was stressed that the order issued by MHA stating that the members of the Village Defence Group (VDG) would be designated as the Village Defence Guards (VDGs) instead of earlier designation of VDCs should be implemented as early. In addition, it was stressed to press for the early release of their remuneration to facilitate their living.

Ashok Koul, in his address stressed that the BJP fully supports the just cause of VDCs and have followed their case since very beginning. He assured all the VDC members that their concern for the implementation of the order would be taken up on priority by the party at the administrative level and also lauded the efforts of VDC cell in the process.

Basant Raj shared the concerns of the VDC members and highlighted their plight. He stressed that the VDCs have always been on the forefront to tackle the insurgency in the difficult terrain not fearing for their own losses and this order whenever implemented will boost their morale in combating the remnants of the terrorist forces.

BJP VDC Cell convener, Thakur Basant Raj in consultation with BJP president, Ravinder Raina and general secretary (Org.) Ashok Koul also announced new Cell team on the occasion.

Mohan Lal has been nominated as in charge Udhampur-Jammu. Ajeet Wazir has been nominated as in charge of Kishtwar -Doda. Suresh Sharma has been nominated as in charge of Ramban –Reasi districts. Uttam Chand and Surejeet Singh have been nominated as in charge of Jammu, Kathua, Poonch, Rajouri and Samba districts.

Rajesh Sharma has been nominated as convener of district Doda. Sandeep Shan has been nominated as convener of district Kishtwar. Kunj Lal has been nominated as convener of district Ramban. Sukh Dev has been nominated as convener of district Kathua. Ashok Singh has been nominated as convener of district Samba. Daleep Singh has been nominated as convener of Poonch. Ashok Singh has been nominated as convener of Jammu. Puran Singh has been nominated as convener of district Reasi

Narinder Singh was nominated as overall in charge of all VDCs of Jammu Division.