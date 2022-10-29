Joint Director CBC convenes meeting of field officials, PRTs

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 29: The Joint Director of Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Regional Office, Jammu, Ghulam Abass chaired a meeting of the Kashmir based field officials of CBC and the Private Registered Troupes (PRTs) of the bureau here.

The meeting was held to review the recently concluded Integrated Communication and Outreach Programs (ICOPs) in Ladakh region as well as to discuss issues concerning the PRTs.

Abass said that use of folk and traditional performing arts is an integral part of the Government information delivery mechanism and the PRTs have an important role in the success of the awareness campaigns.

During the hour-long meeting, PRTs raised the issue of program fee enhancement as well as called for regular allotment of programmes. Some troupe leaders also suggested coordination with the district administration for allotment of programs in events like Independence and Republic Day celebrations and during campaigns like Back to Village.

While giving a patient hearing to the cultural parties, Abass informed the meeting that the allotment of the programs to PRTs is being done strictly in accordance with the budget allocation. He said that CBC, RO, Jammu is committed to the equitable and just allocation of programs to the PRTs, both in Jammu as well as Kashmir regions and assured the troupe leaders that their genuine demands would be placed before competent authority for redressal.

On the issue of allotment of programs to PRTs in the campaigns being organised by district administration as suggested by some troupe leaders, Abass said that the matter will be taken up with administration of Jammu and Kashmir at an appropriate level.

The meeting was also attended by Shahid Mohammad Lone, Field Publicity Officer, Anantnag, Sikander, Field Publicity Assistant, Srinagar and Mohammad Iqbal Khan, Field Publicity Assistant, Anantnag apart from troupe leaders and members of the PRTs of the Kashmir region.