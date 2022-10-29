PCC chief cautions people against evil designs of BJP

Mahila Cong convention under “Bharat Jodo”

*Pawar vows to expose BJP’s anti-poor policies

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 29: Describing BJP-led government at the Centre and the administration in the Union Territory (UT) as anti-people, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president, Vikar Rasool Wani today regretted that instead of solving basic problems of the people, the BJP has been pursuing politics of hatred and divisive.

“It is high time to educate people about the evil designs of the BJP to save the future of our younger generation,” Wani said while addressing a one-day convention organized by J&K Mahila Congress in connection with the “Sankalp Bharat Jodo” campaign at Jammu,

“Situation in the country in general and J&K, in particular, is turning bad to worse due to the divisive and anti-people policies of the present dispensation”, the JKPCC chief said and mentioned some recent surveys conducted by independent agencies about the employment rate in J&K.

He said the biggest achievement of BJP is that the J&K is now on the top of the states and UTs to have the highest percentage of educated unemployed youth. The unemployment rate in J&K is highest in the country and this is the achievement of BJP-controlled administration”.

Speaking on the occasion, J&K Mahila Congress president and former MLA, Indu Pawar lashed out at the Narendra Modi-led Government over the rising prices of essential commodities as well as unemployment, saying this has created a state of “financial emergency ”. She expressed surprise that instead of protecting the interests of the weaker section, the BJP-led regime is only serving the interests of the corporate world. She especially mentioned about rise in prices of vegetables, pulses, edible oil, LPG gas and other food items, claiming that it has snatched away the poor’s bread and butter.

Speaking on the occasion, JKPCC working president, Raman Bhalla said that every section of the society is bearing brunt of the anti-people policies being pursued by the BJP government at the Centre. He said that unemployment is growing like never before and the backbone of the common people is broken due to inflation and skyrocketing rise in the prices of essential commodities. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of indulging in politics of hatred and division, and said he should focus on the country’s development instead.

Senior Congress leaders- Mula Ram, Yogesh Sawhney, Ravinder Sharma, Th Manmohan Singh, Vandana Makhnotra and others also spoke on the occasion.