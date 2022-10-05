Dr Andrabi meets HM, discusses public issues

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 5: Chairperson J&K Waqf Board, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (JKUT), Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today met the visiting Union Home Minister, Amit Shah at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar and discussed many issues pertaining to the welfare of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

During meeting with the Home Minister, Dr Andrabi gave presentation about the reformative steps taken by the Waqf Board in J&K which got applauds from the Home Minister. He assured Dr Andrabi all the required help from the Government to streamline the system and develop Sufi shrines in the J&K UT.

Darakhshan also discussed the roadmap about increasing income of the Waqf properties and turn them into productive units by making it free from the illegal control of `some people’. The policy of converting Waqf assets into productive units for the public welfare was highly lauded by Amit Shah and he assured full assistance to the J&K Waqf Board from the Union Government.